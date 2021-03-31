Two Anker products for those who watch security cameras

Anker’s security cameras EufyCam 2C and Eufy Security 2K Pan & Tilt Indoor take the expectations from security cameras to a new level with their features. According to the company, these devices stand out in the category of smart products thanks to their features such as live broadcast, smart recording, person detection, double-sided conversation with built-in microphone and speaker, as well as high image quality and long battery life.

Security cameras are also increasing in prominent solutions and options for those who are concerned about the safety of their children or pets or who want to control their homes or offices at any time. Anker responds to these needs with its EufyCam 2C and Eufy Security 2K Pan & Tilt Indoor security cameras. It is stated that the EufyCam 2C and Eufy Security 2K Pan & Tilt Indoor models differ from their counterparts thanks to their high image quality, long battery life and person detection technology.

EufyCam 2C Wireless Home Security Camera System Thanks to 135 degree viewing angle, built-in spot light and detailed night vision system; It can be used both day and night, indoors and outdoors. EufyCam 2C, which also has a live broadcast feature, can record images in 1080p HD quality. Thanks to the person detection technology, eufyCam 2C can separate people from objects and animals, and allows you to customize the areas where the camera will detect movement. EufyCam 2C, which has 16GB eMMC video memory, can be used continuously for 6 months on a single charge thanks to its long battery life.

The Eufy Security 2K Pan & Tilt Indoor Security Camera, on the other hand, can recognize people and pets with the support of artificial intelligence, and can focus on the person or area you want. The device, which can rotate 360 ​​degrees on the horizontal axis and 96 degrees on the vertical axis, starts recording as soon as it detects motion and sends you a notification if you wish. The notification frequency can also be changed between 0-5 minutes. Another important feature of the Eufy Security 2K Pan & Tilt Indoor Security camera is that it has a built-in microphone and speaker. In this way, the device also allows you to transmit sound from both sides. The device, which can have a memory card up to 128 GB, can record up to 288 hours, or 12 days, in 1080p. It can transfer data stored on the cloud over a 256-bit encrypted connection.