Two and a Half Men: What We Suspect About Jon Cryer’s Next Pilot Project

Jon Cryer was on the NBC screen in each of the 262 episodes that Two and a Half Men lasted and was part of this emblematic comedy that for so many years was among the favorites of the public. After several years without playing any really significant role, this great comedian returns to work in front of the screen.

The comedy in which Jon Cryer will star does not yet have a title, but it is known that he would be playing the role of Jim, a man who amicably divorces his wife Julia who still does not have a specific actress to play her and who continues to live with her. in their family home so they can raise their children and take turns caring for them. However, the plot thickens “when the owner of his favorite sports team enters the scene and wins Julia’s heart,” according to the official description.

Mike O’Malley, the actor and writer we know from starring in Snowpiercer as Roche, and also currently the showrunner for the Starz wrestling drama Heels; he’s the one who created this untitled sitcom and would also serve as executive producer, should he be cast in the series. O’Malley, known for his roles on Glee, also created and served as executive producer on Starz’s Survivor’s Remorse. Lionsgate is the studio leading the project, with O’Malley serving as writer and executive producer alongside Tom Werner, Wyc Grousbeck, Emilia Fazzalari and George Geyer.

For his part, Cryer, who played Alan Harper for 12 seasons on Two and a Half Man, is more than familiar with the network sitcom format and his CBS run ended in 2015. On that majestic opportunity, he was with Charlie Sheen originally starred opposite Cryer as Alan’s playboy brother Charlie, but after some irreconcilable differences with the show’s production, Sheen was fired in 2011 and replaced by Ashton Kutcher, who played Walden Schmidt for the show’s final four seasons. ).

Although Cryer’s artistic career took a hiatus, he now feels more than ready and ready to take on a new opportunity with this unnamed comedy. Cryer has already won 2 Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy during his time on Two and a Half Man.

In more recent years, we’ve seen Cryer as he portrayed legendary supervillain Lex Luthor on the CW drama Supergirl. He also reprized that same role in other DC series such as Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow, and Legends of Tomorrow. His other recent credits include The Kominsky Method and Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television. We look forward to having more details about this new project to enjoy Cryer’s talent as a comedian.