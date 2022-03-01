Two and a Half Men: Very similar series that you will surely want to see if you are a fan

Two and a Half Men came a long way for 12 seasons (2003-2005) with great successes and also great ups and downs. However, the one that will close its cycle seven years ago and today many of its jokes are considered politically incorrect, has not been an obstacle to being registered as one of the best black comedies of its time.

Its daring theme paved the way for other equally irreverent productions, and while it is true that the general opinion is that it did not know how to age well, it is also true that its repetitions on the new streaming platforms have made it a classic that has served as a example for other similar shows to appear on the screen.

1. How I Met Your Father

Starring Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and special appearances by the remembered Kim Cattrall of Sex and the City, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck, How I Met Your Father is a sequel to the famous series How I Met Your Mother (How I met your mother in Latin America, How I met your mother in Spain) that ended in 2014. Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the comedy premiered on Hulu last January 18, 2022 and will be available from March 9 for Latin America and Spain through Star plus and Disney Plus respectively.

Like the original series, it presents a narrative from the future, in which a woman named Sophie (Kim Cattrall) tells her son how she met her father. The story portrays on screen the joys and sorrows of Sophie as a young woman (Hilary Duff) in the year 2022 and her diverse group of friends in search of love, success and their own identity in the complicated world in which technology rules with dating apps like Tinder and social media.

2.Mom

Created by successful producer Chuck Lorre, Mom ran for 8 seasons before airing its final episode on May 13, 2021. Produced by Warner Bros. Television, the sitcom stars veteran actresses Allison Janney and Anna Faris. in the roles of mother and daughter, whose dysfunctional lives provided enough material for hilarious performances that put the show in the spotlight and earned it recognition in the entertainment industry.

Although the main objective is humor, Mom knew how to develop such controversial topics as alcoholism, drug addiction, teenage pregnancy, gambling, cancer, death, domestic violence, overdose and abortion, among others. . The story is set in Napa, California and follows the day-to-day life of Christy (Anna Faris) and her mother Bonnie Plunkett (Allison Janney), who after being estranged for years as they battled drug and alcohol addiction , they meet again to live together while sober.

3. 2 Broken Girls

With six seasons (2011-2017), 2 Broke Girls produced by Warner Bros. Television for CBS is set in Brooklyn, New York, where the lives of two waitresses in their twenties who work together in a restaurant to achieve their dream of opening a restaurant take place. cupcake business.

The comedy features Max Black (Kat Dennings), from a poor working-class family, and her partner Caroline Channing (Beth Behrs), rich from birth but disgraced after her father was accused of committing crimes. a huge scam. The series still enjoys popularity with the public, although it ends abruptly and leaves some plots unresolved due to the network unexpectedly canceling it.

4.Modern Family

Created by producer Christopher Lloyd, 11 seasons of pure fun were broadcast by the famous comedy Modern Family, which closed its broadcast cycle in April 2020 on the American network ABC and whose repetitions can be seen on various international platforms.

Critically acclaimed since its first installments, its story shown in the comedy documentary format follows the life of patriarch Jay Pritchett, played by veteran Ed O’Neill, and his unique family in the city of Los Angeles. The cast includes Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, and Rico Rodriguez.

5. How I Met Your Mother

Titled How I Met Your Mother in Spain, How I Met Your Mother in Latin America, and How I Met Your Mother for English-speaking audiences, the sitcom garnered wide acclaim as it ran for 9 seasons from 2005 to in 2013, originally by the American network CBS and in the rest of the world by different transmission platforms.

Starring Josh Radnor, Neil Patrick Harris, Cobie Smulders, Alyson Hannigan and Jason Segel, its story begins in the year 2030, when the architect Te