Two and a Half Man: top 8 celebrity skins

Two and a Half Man is one of the most controversial comedy series of recent years. Much of this is due to the womanizer and misogynist protagonist Charlie Harper, played by the controversial actor Charlie Sheen.

With a very adult theme, the series seasoned some episodes of the 12 seasons with the special participation of celebrities who provided a good laugh to fans of the series.

With that in mind, Minha Série decided to separate the 8 best celebrity appearances in Two and a Half Man.

8. Mila Kunis

After becoming involved in domestic violence controversies and exorbitant demands for wages, Charlie Sheen was fired and replaced by Ashton Kutcher. That ’70s Show actor played Walden, the show’s new protagonist.

This exchange provided a special meeting between Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who is the actor’s wife in real life. The actress played the character Vivian, who simply appeared at the Harpers’ beach house and brought many funny moments and jokes involving a possible marriage between her and Walden.

Viewers who knew about the relationship between Kunis and Kutcher were able to have a lot of fun with these ironic jokes and full of hidden meanings.

7. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus, the former Disney sweetheart, is another celebrity who was on Two and a Half Man playing Missy, an eccentric, loud and very cheerful woman. The character was a huge success and also had a brief (and embarrassing) love affair with Jake.

6. Judd Nelson

The iconic actor in Club of Five plays Lindsey’s ex-husband, who chases his ex-wife and Alan Harper. Judd’s acting is sensational and the presence he brings to the character makes the coffee scene even more funny, in which Alan has hysterical attacks of fear.

5. Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff, like Miley Cyrus, is another former Disney darling who participated in the comedy series. She played the role of Stacey, a hysterical, alcoholic and wild Walden girlfriend who brings a lot of problems for the protagonist and great laughs for the fans.

4. Jason Alexander

Jason Alexander, one of Seinfeld’s stars, was also in Two and a Half Man with the role of a cardiologist who managed to be even weirder than the iconic Geroge Costanza. The scenes with Jon Cryer were perfect and pleased the viewers a lot.

3. Eddie Van Halen

When the series still had Charlie Sheen in the cast, the participation of iconic musician Eddie Van Halen was one of the most memorable moments. The scene was very short: Van Halen comes out of the bathroom holding the guitar and has a hilarious interaction with Charlie. Brief, but very striking for fans.

2. Enrique Iglesias

Enrique Iglesias was another celebrity to participate in the series with the role of one of the most striking and funny supporting characters in the history of Two and a Half Man. Fernando, a handsome, charming and handyman, appeared on several occasions and made the world fell even more in love with the artist, who also participated in other films and other series.

1. Jeff Probst

One of the funniest moments in Two and a Half Man is when Jeff Probst appears completely naked holding only a pizza box. The fact only proves the absurdity that the series is, for having managed to convince the presenter of Survivor to submit to such a scene, but the idea was a success.