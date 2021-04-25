Twitter’s Surprise For 4K Video Sharing

Twitter, one of the most used social media platforms, has announced a new update. Providing convenience to users with its new features from time to time, Twitter now allows 4K image sharing on the mobile platform.

Twitter announces 4K update

Previously on Twitter, the resolution of images was limited to 2048 x 2048 pixels. However, now Twitter has introduced 4K display support for its smartphone app. This feature was already available in the platform’s web application. However, it is now available on mobile devices. The announcement of the new feature was made through the official Twitter Support account.

How to enable Twitter 4K sharing feature?

You can follow the steps we shared to enable Twitter 4K display feature:

First, open the Twitter application on the smartphone.

application on the smartphone. Then click on the Settings and Privacy section.

After selecting the Settings section, tap on the data usage option under the General category.

After tapping on the data usage option, the high quality image uploads option in the Pictures category below will be activated. You can now upload images with 4K resolution. You can set internet access as Wi-Fi or mobile data to install.

GIF and Fleets support from Twitter

Twitter continues to offer different features to users with its updates. Support for GIF and fleets that were not previously available in the app is now available.

To use the Fleets feature, users need to tap the emoji right next to the text icon. Then, from this section, you can access the animated stickers and emojis page and choose the content they want. Also, if users specifically want to search for an emoji or animation, they can search for the content they want using the search bar at the top of the interface.

Fleets feature, which was previously available in Instagram and Snapchat apps as Stories, is one of the most used features by users. Everyone can easily access this feature, which is published for both Android and iOS users.