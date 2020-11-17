Twitter’s security is entrusted to Peiter Zatko

Twitter brought an important name to the security chief after a high-profile cyber attack in the summer. Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, recognized as one of the most important “white hackers” and undertakes important duties, was appointed as the security chief of the microblogging service.

According to the news on CNBC, Zatko will take over the task after a 45 to 60-day evaluation process. Zatko will review Twitter’s current measures and practices in this process. The experienced security expert will report directly to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Zatko conducted security research in Google’s advanced technologies and projects group. Zatko, who served at DARPA, affiliated to the American military, was responsible for many programs. Zatko, who also created a cyber security framework for the US Department of Defense, most recently served as the chief security officer at the electronic payment service Stripe.

Speaking to CNBC, Zatko; He expressed that he will focus on issues such as information security, physical security, site and platform integrity during the evaluation process. The new security chief underlined that Twitter will also work to improve open dialogue on the platform. Zatko has already announced that he can apply some unusual approaches in this process.



