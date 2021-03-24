Twitter’s first post sells for $ 2.9 million as NFT

The first Twitter publication was sold using non-fungible token (NFT) technology for approximately $ 2.9 million. Jack Dorsey, CEO of the social network and creator of the first tweet, carried out the operation on the digital art auction site Valuables.

The publication had been offered on the platform since the beginning of the month and served as a way to encourage the use of NFT. The technology links unique blockchain codes to digital items, from artworks to publications, ensuring authenticity for the material.

Jack Dorsey’s post, which took place on March 21, 2006, says “just configuring my Twitter”. After the auction held at Valuables, the tweet was officially sold by 1,630 Ether. The amount that has been converted to bitcoin and will be donated to the GiveDirectly institution in Africa.

Growth of NFT

The auction for the first tweet was not the only millionaire artistic sale made with NFT recently. The technology started to gain space and has already been adopted by famous artists as well as by less well-known names, who even earn thousands of dollars with the novelty.

Earlier this month, Kings of Leon announced the sale of their new album as an NFT asset. In addition to streaming services, the production was also distributed as a non-fungible token on the YellowHeart music platform, which uses blockchain.

Billionaire Elon Musk has also shown interest in the technology. Last week, the businessman published a song about NFT on Twitter and said he intended to sell the production as a non-fungible token. However, the idea did not go ahead and became just another meme for the collection of adventures made by the commander of Tesla and SpaceX.