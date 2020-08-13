Twitter’s API for third-party applications has been released

Twitter has finally released its new API, after a delay caused by the vulnerability, aimed at improving use with third-party applications. According to the post on the Twitter Developer Blog, Twitter’s API has long adopted a one-size-fits-all approach. However, Twitter developers made the API more scalable and flexible for applications such as Tweet Delete and Tweetbot, taking into account the feedback received. Notable changes include a new foundation, multiple access levels and product paths.

Twitter is rebuilding its foundation for the first time since 2012. This makes the new core API cleaner and easier to use. Twitter has also made additions responding to requests from developers such as chat ranking, survey results in Tweets, fixing tweets in profiles, spam filtering, stronger stream filtering and search query language.

The new API states that there are three access levels. There’s basic access, which is free, as well as upgraded and customized levels. Previously, Twitter’s API was split into three different platforms, and developers had to transfer their APIs as their products grew. In the new system, such a transfer will not be required.

Another new feature is the addition of three new product paths. Twitter said most developers will use the standard way. “Beginners, those who build something for fun, for a good cause, and for learning or teaching” will also take this standard route. There are also special routes for academic research and businesses.

More information about Twitter API update

The Twitter API update takes a different approach than Twitter has done with third-party developers in the past. The company decided to end support for developer tools in 2018. It is also unknown whether developers will have the ability to send notifications again and refresh user flows. But Twitter is showing its willingness and interest to make its API more useful to developers in the future. Moreover, it created two fields to inform what will be offered in the future in the Twitter API. Tools and documents such as the Future Guide and public roadmap were shared.



