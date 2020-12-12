Twitter works to see content with your friends

In these times we have gotten used to doing things behind a screen. We order food by mobile to bring it home, we order birthday gifts and even meet friends in the virtual world to play or watch content. This is achieved by many social networks and on Twitter they do not want to be less with a new function to view content with friends.

Twitter looking for a new feature

The bird’s social network continues to take the form of the most powerful competitors. We have recently seen a function called Fleets come out, which are just one more way to share your Instagram or TikTok content and give it more visibility. But soon we will see new features to enjoy with your friends or community.

It turns out that Twitter recently bought an app called Squad. You may not know it, but it serves to interact with your friends while making a video call. By this we mean that it is possible to share the screen or the content with the rest of the members of a group. At the time, the application was conceived as a rival of Zoom-type video calling apps, to understand us.

But now, according to what we read in TechCrunch, the company has only formalized the purchase so there is no project yet started to pair both applications, but it will be a matter of time before development begins. Of course, the Squad itself will cease to exist as such and immediately. This will cause users to stop using the service, but it remains the question of whether they will embrace this function in the bird’s social network.

Latest Twitter Changes

Twitter has changed a lot in the last year. This year 2020 has served to present some functions that propel it to another level such as the Fleets. There is no doubt that they will be more present with this feature that places it at the height of Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram. The acquisition of Squad will serve to catch up with these at the communication level, providing the ability to view content with other users easily and quickly.



