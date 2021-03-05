Twitter Works on a Post ‘Undo’ Button

Twitter is working on a new option called “Undo”. Invented by developer Jane Manchun Wong, this feature comes into play after you say share a tweet and allows that post to be canceled without being seen by other users.

Twitter, one of the largest social networks in the world, presented a survey to users over the past year, and in this survey, it was asked which feature was most wanted. One of the features in that poll was that a posted tweet could be retrieved before it was shared. This feature seems to be happening now. Jane Manchun Wong, known for discovering unpublished features by reverse engineering mobile applications of social media platforms, shared with the public how this feature could appear with a post she made on Twitter.

This feature that Twitter developers are working on allows you to cancel a post a few seconds after you approve it. So if you think there is a spelling mistake or you have given up sharing that post, you don’t have to wait for the tweet to be shared. With new features, the company gives users extra time, and thanks to this time, they give them one last time to check or think.

This is how Twitter’s new feature will look like

The feature that Twitter is developing will appear the moment you share a tweet. The feature, which you will see as a small pop-up window, will remain visible until the counter on the “Undo” button is reset. As soon as the counter is reset, your tweet will be shared and your followers will be able to see your share.