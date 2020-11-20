Twitter Working on ‘Don’t Like’ Feature

It turned out that the social media giant Twitter is working on the ‘I don’t like it’ feature, which is a long awaited feature. According to Twitter product leader Kayvon Beykpour, the new feature is not among the priorities of the company.

Social media giant Twitter, which recently introduced the Stories feature on Instagram under the name ‘Fleets’, continues to work on new features. According to a post by Twitter product leader Kayvon Beykpour, the company is considering adding a ‘I don’t like’ button to the platform, but this new feature is not among the company’s immediate priorities.

Describing the ‘dislike’ option as “something we investigated”, Beykpour said in a reply to security expert Jackie Singh’s tweet, the company’s priorities are to reduce the spread of false perception operations, improve the user experience with harassment and report, and reduce misinformation that could have harmful effects on users.

Twitter is working hard to combat misinformation:

Anyone who actively uses Twitter knows that the platform works hard to prevent harassment and the spread of misinformation. Developing many new features aimed at solving these two main issues, the company recently labeled more than 300,000 tweets, some of which were shared by US President Donald Trump, as misinformation. This shows us how seriously the company works to prevent misinformation.

On the other hand, returning to the ‘I don’t like’ feature, this option has been available for a while in Twitter’s Android and iOS versions, but it is not directly next to the like numbers and affects the algorithm of the site. When users use this option for any sharing, the algorithm understands it and uses it to improve the Home streaming experience.

It is not yet known when Twitter will release the ‘I don’t like’ feature, which has recently accelerated new features. If there is a new development on the subject, we will continue to inform you. Stay tuned to be informed about the developments to be experienced.



