Twitter will warn the likes of the posts with warning labels

Twitter had begun to warn users trying to retweet a tweet that could contain false information ahead of the 2020 US presidential election. Micro blogging service is preparing to expand the coverage of these warning messages.

The company will now also alert those who try to like a tweet with a warning tag. In the statement sent to The Verge site from Twitter, it was stated that these warnings will first appear on the web and iOS. Android users will have to wait a little longer.

According to the information provided by Twitter, adding a warning reduced the citation of tweets with false information by 29 percent. The microblogging service aims to lower the interaction of the posts containing false information by showing these messages during the likes.

Warnings about retweeting or liking posts with warning tags are not the only restrictions Twitter has put in place. The microblogging service has implemented some other measures to slow the spread of misinformation. For example, when the retweet button is tapped for a tweet, a quote screen appears where users can add their own thoughts first. In addition, warnings are made regarding the sharing of tweets with news links without opening the link.

Twitter still continues to implement the measures it put into practice ahead of the US presidential election. Warning labels can still be seen under the posts about the US election.



