Twitter will tell you your posts are quoted

One of the elements that most favors the virality of a message on Twitter is the option to retweet it, to make all your followers see that message from another user that you want to make known. And the social network gives you 2 options: either just retweet it, or do it on a date by adding a comment of your own. In the row of icons below the tweet we have the ‘retweets’ and ‘likes’ counter, but it only counts direct retweets, not when someone quotes you.

How many people have quoted you on Twitter

Retweets with comments appear in your activity tab, but there is no counter of its own. Or at least, there wasn’t, since last May Twitter, thinking about the metrics (and a bit of the ego of the tweeters) began to test this function, this retweet counter with comments, with its version for systems iOS. And according to the email that the company has sent to The Verge website, the function is ready to reach all Twitter users in an open way.

“A few months ago we made Retweets with Comments more visible when you tap to view Retweets in a Tweet. [The feature] is now available to everyone. We are now testing to make Retweets with Comments accessible directly in the Tweet and in a new language (Quotes) to see if this makes them easier to access and more understandable. ”

Retweet counter with comment

And how exactly does this work, this quick access to the quoted tweets? Well, in this way, as the network teaches in this tweet: look for a message of yours that has retweets, and click just below the message, on the line where it says ‘Retweet Likes’ in which the amount of retweets and likes that your has message. Click on the word ‘retweet and you will get the count of the times that a message has been retweeted as is, and of which it has been quoted.



