Twitter will resume checking accounts in 2021

This Tuesday (24), Twitter announced that it will bring back its account verification feature early next year. The novelty will be accompanied by several guides and rules for users with smaller accounts who wish to obtain the verification seal next to their usernames. The company currently requests changes to the resource.

If you do not receive new proposals for change, the verification system should be available for different types of accounts, such as government, business, journalistic, brand accounts, non-profit organizations, entertainment, sports, activists, organizers and digital influencers. Individually. Each type of account will have requirements to be fulfilled, which are still in the testing phase and must be officially published on December 17th.

The company is also looking for other ways to authenticate the verification of an account, allowing them to have more personality with new types of badge and categories, which are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

However, there are also new rules of conduct that can remove the seal of users who mislead their user or account names, as well as their identity. Repeating infractions can permanently remove the verification status from the account.

How to participate in the survey

Twitter is accepting user feedback until December 8, and it is possible to participate by tweeting your opinion with the #VerificationFeedback tag on the social network itself. The company comments that the new changes announced are just the first of many others to come next year.



