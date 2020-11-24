Twitter will reopen orders for all users, with new rules

In 2017, Twitter made a decision that it possibly regrets even today: it released a tool that allowed any user to submit an order for account verification. Do you know that blue seal that appears next to some profiles on the platform?

Well, without much common sense, the queue of requests to the company was gigantic since literally anyone could ask for the analysis, so they had a confirmed phone number in their registration, as well as an email address and used a photo on your account.

Many months later, the platform concluded that this was a failed verification model, and then suspended the tool, returning to work with the checks in a kind of black box, since it failed to inform which criteria and channels it adopted to certify or not Twitter accounts.

Everything indicates, however, that in 2021 this changes: the company will return to work with the submission of forms by anyone, but establishing a series of new rules that should eliminate the overwhelming majority of new requests as soon as they are opened.

For example, anyone who finds himself “worthy” of verification because he is an influencer will need to be part of the 1% of users in that country that generates the most engagement. Having an information card on Google Trends is a differentiator. Other rules apply.

Journalists, for example, should submit articles from the portals they work for, also indicating a communication company account that needs to be verified on the platform.

All rules are detailed in the company’s FAQ (in English only). The new submission process is expected to open in early 2021, but still has no exact date to go live.

