Twitter Will Have A Function With Which To Send Direct Messages From A Tweet

Twitter: Talking with another person on the Internet is very easy thanks to social networks. You can choose the one you like the most for this purpose, since they all have a communication function with the rest of the users. In fact, many prefer the more private way of doing it, which is through direct messages, something that many users do not like.

But on Twitter it seems that they want to make things easier in this regard with the arrival of a new function to send messages from a tweet.

Sending direct messages from a tweet will be a reality

Twitter is the site where many users share their opinions every day. It is very easy to use and you just have to write something specific, with its tags or a multimedia file, and launch it on the World Wide Web. Then you will have to wait for the rest of the world to give you an opinion, second it or support you with one of the tools that the firm makes available to you.

As you can see, there are many ways you can communicate, but in the social network of the little bird they work to find more ways to talk to the world, even privately. And is that Twitter is looking for a way in which you can talk to someone privately. The company itself has already officially announced it in the tweet you have in this article.

At the moment it is iOS users who have access to this feature, so the bitten apple will most likely be the first to receive this feature in the near future.

Not everyone is happy with the decision

As 9to5Mac points out, there are users who are not happy with the decision. The reason is that such a function would lead to an increase in cyberbullying on the social network. However, the firm itself has already advanced that users themselves can choose not to receive direct messages from users, which makes it easier for each one to stay despite what anonymous people may say.

As we told you before, the social network could rule out this option. This feature is in the testing phase, so the firm can still backtrack if it deems it necessary.