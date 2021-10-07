Twitter Will Close Scroll And Incorporate Service In Paid Version

Twitter has confirmed that it will close the standalone version of Scroll. The paid tool allowed the reading of informative content sites, such as newspapers and news portals, without displaying advertisements.

But that doesn’t mean the end of the feature: after being purchased by the platform in May this year, Scroll will be incorporated into the network’s paid version, called Twitter Blue. The change should be carried out in “approximately 30 days”, according to the company.

The monetization system should remain similar: part of the amount paid to Scroll (and now to Twitter Blue) is reverted to vehicles accessed by the user, while a smaller portion goes to the company.

As the cost will be lower, however, it is possible that the transfer to the websites will also be reduced. So far, Twitter has not detailed how the new business scheme will work.