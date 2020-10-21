Twitter: Why it is now more difficult to retweet

Since this Wednesday, October 21, 2020, it is not so easy to retweet. And for good reason, Twitter has decided to limit the function, encouraging subscribers to comment on what they share. The goal: to fight against disinformation in the run-up to the US presidential election on November 3, 2020.

If you wanted to retweet a message since midnight Tuesday, October 20, 2020, you may have noticed a change: the star feature of Twitter now offers you directly “to add a comment”. A measure that already existed but was not automatic. By proposing to “quote the tweet” , the social network wants to limit retweets and encourage Internet users to comment on the publications.

Twitter limits the retweet function

The goal: to fight against disinformation in the run-up to the US presidential election on November 3 . And for good reason, this measure will be functional at least until November 4. “We encourage everyone to quote the tweets. We hope this will make users think about why they are amplifying a tweet, but also increase the likelihood that people will write their own thoughts, reactions and perspectives to the conversation.” , writes Twitter, who explains that the ease of retweeting as we have known it until then favored the virality of fake news.

First, we’re encouraging everyone to Quote Tweet. We hope it will encourage everyone to not only consider why they are amplifying a Tweet, but also increase the likelihood that people add their own thoughts, reactions and perspectives to the conversation. https://t.co/WGwUrE6kQG — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) October 20, 2020

Note, however, that it is not compulsory to write something in the text field and that you can still share the tweets without comments if you wish. Last month, Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and other American stars decided to boycott Instagram and Facebook to fight against disinformation, but also against hatred and racism.



