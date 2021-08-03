Twitter: Users React To Fleets Farewell With ‘Nudes’ And Humor

Twitter: High on Trending Topics, the end of fleets — a function like Twitter stories — yielded many reactions from users of the social network. Launched in March of last year and with a focus on the Brazilian public, the tool has not had much acceptance and will be deactivated this Tuesday (3).

Aiming to bring new dynamic ways to create discussions on Twitter, the tool ended up becoming popular with the publication of sensual photos. Users decided to take advantage of the last few days with Fleets by publishing their nudes, which yielded a lot of memes and reactions.

After the tool is disabled, the tab where the posts were located will only display the “Spaces” chat rooms — inspired by the Clubhouse. Fleets text editing and sticker collage features will be available in the tweet compose window.

Twitter recently released new features that are already being tested in some countries, such as the ‘dislike’ button, the store tab in commercial profiles and a new interface for TweetDeck.