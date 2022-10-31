Twitter User Claims ATEEZ’s Yunho Is In A Relationship!

Idols often get caught up in relationship rumors, but most of the time their agency will approach the news to clear things up. Now, the latest to get caught up in such rumors is ATEEZ’s Yunho.

On October 31, rumors spread that the singer is in a relationship with a non-famous girlfriend and the two often hang out together.

The rumors started on Twitter, as an anonymous user reported seeing Yunho and his girlfriend together.

But it didn’t stop there. According to the user, the idol and his supposed girlfriend have matching items like rings, phone cases, caps, and more. The anonymous person also claimed that the girlfriend was at the ATEEZ concert which took place on October 30.

Other such claims have been made, including that the alleged girlfriend owns a flower shop where Yunho is featured in photographs.

