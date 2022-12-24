In “Harry and Meghan,” the Duke and Duchess accused the palace of never protecting them. The royal prince and the former actress stressed that the royal family is not going to deny the false stories that are printed in the media about Meghan Markle. During her stay in the royal family, the American actress was harassed by the press, as fabricated and false stories began to spread in the media.

If you’re expecting the RF to respond you’ll be waiting a long time. They clearly have no interest in the wellbeing of DOS which is a disgrace on so many levels. I fail to see how they can come back from this! #AbolishTheMonachy — Steve James (@Steveeo08) December 21, 2022

However, the institution did not take any action to protect the Duchess. It seems that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were right in the documentary series. The House of Windsor has caused a lot of doubts by keeping silent about Jeremy Clarkson’s vulgar comments about the former American actress. An English journalist has faced harsh criticism from around the world for derogatory remarks about the Duchess. Nevertheless, the Palace kept a good distance from the fiasco. Twitter doesn’t seem happy with the royal family. Meanwhile, they were also reminded of the incident with Kate Middleton that happened three years ago.

Palace was accused of having a different attitude towards Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton

As the institution did not respond to Jeremy Clarkson’s comments, fans of the royal family were reminded of 2019 when they refuted the allegations about Kate Middleton. Three years ago, there were strong rumors that Middleton was using baby botox. However, the royal family hastened to report the wrong news. A source at Kensington Palace said that the news is categorically untrue, and members of the royal family do not approve of commercial activities. When the incident surfaced on social media, fans called Corona not indifferent to Middleton.

If they had wanted to distance themselves from Clarkson, they would have. Especially with Camilla's 🐴lunch date. — All Of This Has Happened Before (@wolfrun787) December 21, 2022

One word sum up how they feel about M. Jalousy. It was the same with Diana. No need to look any further — La 'Raiponce' par ici (@Kath_Cats) December 23, 2022

Interestingly, in the documentary series, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also emphasized Kate Middleton’s favoritism. They shared snippets of how the British media and members of the royal family have different rules for the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex. As for Clarkson’s vile comments, his column was removed from The Sun’s website due to the extremely negative reaction.

