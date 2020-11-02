Twitter Trending Topics: learn how to access on mobile

Trending Topics (TT’s) are the result of a selection of the words and topics most posted on Twitter during a certain period of time. The tool uses an algorithm that standardizes subjects based on who you follow, your interests and your location.

The Twitter algorithm identifies the popular topics of the current moment, not those that have been popular for a while or daily. That way, you can find out what’s going on right now, right now, within the social network.

Very useful for understanding the public, making marketing strategies or just searching for “hot” keywords, Twitter TT’s sometimes give you a little effort to be located on smartphones, but they don’t require any kind of trick or shortcut to be located , neither on Android nor iOS. The paths are the same.

We made a small step by step below to access the Trending Topics in the Twitter app:

Step 1

Just open Twitter and go to the main tab.

Step 2

Look for the magnifying glass icon in the bottom menu, below the timeline, between the little house and the bell. Touch it.

Step 3

Then go to the top menu, below the search bar, and tap on Current Affairs. The list that appears is the one that shows the trends of the moment, in your city, country or in the world.

It is important to note that the number of Tweets related to certain subjects is just one of the many factors that the algorithm uses. Some algorithms, current topics and hashtags can be grouped in the same topic. Twitter cites the example of # SegundaÂnimo and # ÂnimoParaSegunda, which are unified in the latter.

Customize the subjects of the moment

In the same way that you can choose the “Subjects for You”, it is also possible to change the location of the Matters of the Moment, selecting a particular country or global trends. By default, Twitter assumes the location of your device, which, for that, must have its access released.

And if you want to participate in a current topic, that is, enter the Trend Topics, just publish a Tweet using the word or phrase exactly as it is appearing in the Current Affairs (including hashtag, if you have one). Since there are many people tweeting about Trend Topics, you may not find your Tweet, but it will be viewed by your followers.



