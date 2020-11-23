Twitter transfers US presidency accounts to Joe Biden

Twitter will hand over the @POTUS account used by US presidents to Joe Biden on the day of the inauguration. In the statement made by the company to the Politico site, it was stated that even if the current president Donald Trump does not accept defeat, the account transfer will take place. Trump has not yet admitted defeat, even if the election results in the US became final about two weeks ago.

The statement sent to The Verge website on the subject from Twitter includes the following statements: “Twitter is actively working to support the transfer of accounts used by the White House as of January 20, 2021. Just like in 2017, this transition is being carried out in close collaboration with the US National Archives and Records Administration. ”

@Whitehouse, @VP and @FLOTUS accounts on Twitter are also used by the US presidency. All posts made by the Trump administration to these accounts will be transferred to an archive account, and Biden’s team will be given a white page with no tweets. Twitter had previously used the same method during the transfer of accounts from Barack Obama to Donald Trump.

Trump chose to actively use his personal account instead of the @POTUS account after taking office. Twitter then gave him some privileges due to his duty. However, after the transfer of duty, Trump will lose these privileges on Twitter.

Just like Twitter, Facebook has announced that accounts related to the US presidency will be transferred to the Biden team. In the statement, it was stated that a smooth process is planned in 2017, as in the transfer of accounts from the Obama administration to the Trump administration.



