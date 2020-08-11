Twitter tests automatic translation of messages

The news on Twitter does not stop, one of the most used social networks of the moment -and one of the few that is not from Facebook-, and as such there are conversations on any imaginable topic, from the latest statistics on the Coronavirus to Oscar nominations, Champions League results or the latest K-pop outfit to hit the ground running. And all in different languages, depending on where you are.

Machine translation on Twitter

For this reason, and to facilitate the understanding of the conversations, on Twitter “we are experimenting with the automatic translation of Tweets in other languages ​​that appear on your home page”, so that you do not have to do it on your own if you see a message appear. on your timeline in a language you don’t know.

How does it work? When you access the main page, all the messages you see that are in different languages ​​will appear translated into the language you use – in which you have the application. And if you want, you can see the tweet in its original language. Every tweet you see translated will have the warning “Translated from English by Google” or “Translated from English by Microsoft”.

In testing for now

This function, which promises to be very useful, is currently being tested and available only in Brazil for a limited group of users on iOS and Android. By default, from now on, these people will see Tweets automatically translated into Portuguese on their home pages, although language preferences can also be set manually in settings.



