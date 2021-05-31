Twitter temporarily suspends verification program

Twitter: Due to the high number of requests it received, Twitter announced last Friday (28) the temporary suspension of its profile verification program, which was reopened on May 20th. At the time, the social network had already warned that the process could take weeks to complete, depending on demand.

“We’re jam-packed,” the company said in a tweet. “Therefore, we have to take a break to accept more [applications], while we review the ones that have been submitted. We will reopen soon! (we vow),” he added. Eight days were enough for a veritable tsunami of people interested and interested in the resource to invade the company.

We’re rolling in verification requests. So we gotta hit pause on accepting any more for now while we review the ones that have been submitted. We’ll reopen requests soon! (we pinky swear) — Twitter Verified (@verified) May 28, 2021

Reassessing procedures

According to the new guidelines, institutions and people who fall into the following categories can apply: government; companies, brands and non-profit organizations; journalism; training; e-Sports; and activists. So it’s not surprising how many demonstrations have taken place in such a short period.

Furthermore, the rules, introduced in January of this year and which should be expanded in the coming months, replaced the requirements in force until 2017, when the program was suspended after verification by a supremacist – whose posts violated the platform’s usage standards .