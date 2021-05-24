Twitter Starts Testing Spaces With Ticket Payment

Twitter has recently started testing a new paid feature on the social network. These are closed rooms of Spaces, the audio chat tool of the platform that acts as a direct competitor of the Clubhouse.

According to The Verge, the new section is called Ticketed Spaces, or “Spaces with Tickets”, and requires the purchase of an entrance ticket for each interested participant. The official presentation is expected to take place “in the coming weeks”.

The goal is to create more intimate and private conversations, professional events or exclusive content from influencers from the website. Users with more than 1,000 followers, over 18 and who have hosted at least three conversations on Spaces in the past 30 days can open a paid conference.

Twitter gets 20% of the total amount collected, while the remaining 80% goes directly to the host of the room. For now, the novelty is only in the testing phase and the only payment system enabled so far is Stripe. At first, only users in the United States will be able to open paid Spaces, but people from all over the world will be able to buy tickets from the beginning.

In addition to paid Spaces, a profile subscription system is also planned by the platform.