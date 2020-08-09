Twitter Started Talks to Buy TikTok

According to a report published in The Wall Street Journal, Twitter took action to buy US shares of TikTok from ByteDance. It was known that Microsoft also showed interest in TikTok.

China-based social media platform TikTok has been coming up with strange challenges in the past. Today, what happens between the platform and the US Government is the subject of the news. As is known, the US operations of the company are under serious pressure.

Finally, TikTok, which was banned from doing business with US companies and issued an official statement in response to an executive order on this issue, stated that they are open to the idea of ​​selling its share in the USA to an American company.

Twitter can get TikTok

The Donald Trump administration accused TikTok of giving US users’ data to the Chinese government and posing a threat to national security. TikTok, on the other hand, strongly opposed these allegations and stated that the decision taken was not grounded.

According to the report of The Wall Street Journal, Twitter is also preparing to sit at the table to buy TikTok’s US operations. Although Microsoft has an eye on these stocks, the relatively smaller Twitter’s size will prevent them from experiencing antitrust problems and will make their work easier.

On the other hand, it is known that Twitter cannot pay as big as Microsoft. This provides an explanation as to why they want to buy only a partial organization, not directly TikTok itself.

The deal can be completed in a very short time

Although it is not yet clear with whom ByteDance will agree, it seems that we will learn the final decision in a very short time. US President Donald Trump said he wanted the deal to be concluded before September 15.

TikTok, which is very popular all over the world, especially among young people, has roughly 100 million users in the USA. The platform, where short videos of at most 1 minute can be shot, becomes viral especially with the emerging trends. We will see together how the decisions taken by the US officials will affect this growth and popularity of the platform. Until then, the platform has been trying to secure its place with new products such as TV apps.



