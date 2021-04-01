Twitter Spaces expanded its coverage

Twitter updated the Spaces feature, which it developed as an alternative to the voice chat based communication application Clubhouse. Twitter Spaces, which entered our lives with the beta process in November, was available for iOS. The social media network, which brought this feature to Android in March, allowed a limited number of users to try on both mobile operating systems. But now this border has largely disappeared.

Twitter Spaces now appeals to more users

Twitter has made a decision that will please those who want to use Spaces. Announced that it has made the feature available to more users. The platform, which allows up to 10 speakers, has filled the Clubhouse deficiency in Android with this move. The company said in a statement that the decision will be valid for Android and iOS users. However, he did not comment on the web version of the feature.

good news: more of you now have the ability to host spaces on both ios and android. excited to see more 🟣 at the top ☝🏽 — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) March 31, 2021

How to use Twitter Spaces?

Open Twitter. Tap the Create (+) button in the lower right corner and select Spaces.

Set a name for the voice chat session you will create. Then click the “Start chat room” button.

In the next step, write a description of the room you are going to start in a few sentences.

On the screen below; There is a dedicated member button that allows you to turn the microphone on / off, emoji, menu, share, and view all participants. You can customize your chat room using the button you need. In addition to the speakers and participants in the room, you can also see pending requests on this screen.

You need to tap the “Share” button to invite your followers to the room you created. Subsequently, Twitter generates a special link to your room. It is enough to send this link to the person you want to invite.

You can browse Twitter while broadcasting Spaces. You do not have to wait in the room during the broadcast. You can minimize the room window by tapping the arrow icon on your profile photo. When you do this, the Spaces window shrinks to a horizontal bar. You can control your room this way while browsing the application.

If you lock your phone or switch to another app, the broadcast will continue in the background. By adding a special Spaces widget to the lock screen and notification window, Twitter will keep users connected to their feeds in this way.

Clubhouse’s alternatives are increasing

Clubhouse, which has 8 million active users per month, can only be used on iPhone for now. The application, which does not have Android support yet, is experiencing a major deficiency in this platform. Competitors who take this opportunity, on the other hand, have rolled up their sleeves to fill the gap of Clubhouse.

The first competitor to the platform that allows users to communicate via voice chat rooms was from Twitter. In addition, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Telegram joined the platforms that caught the wind of Clubhouse.

How do you evaluate the impact of social media giants by Clubhouse application? You can share your opinion in the comments.