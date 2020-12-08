Twitter Reveals The Best Of 2020

Twitter announced the trend tags and most liked posts of 2020. Data shared by Twitter show that people go to Twitter to discuss every development. However, users mostly talked about the coronavirus pandemic, the number one of 2020, on Twitter.

In a news we shared with you yesterday, we talked about the data announced by Tinder, one of the world’s most popular friend finding apps, about user behavior in 2020. Today, we will report a similar situation to Twitter, which has been the subject of various discussions throughout the year. Data shared by Twitter show that users prefer this platform to discuss almost any development.

The year 2020 has been a year in which the coronavirus pandemic was spoken most. This situation was reflected in the data announced by Twitter. This year, users mostly shared using subject tags consisting of “COVID19” and its derivatives. In addition, users retweeted the posts about COVID19 more than 400 million times.

The most popular post of 2020 was the death of Chadwick Boseman

Marvel fans got some pretty sad news a few years ago. This news was the death of the world famous actress Chadwick Boseman, who was identified with Black Panther. The official post about this anticipated but untimely death was made by Boseman’s family from Boseman’s Twitter account. The post, which went down in history as the most liked tweet of all time, was naturally the most popular post of 2020. This share has now received 7.5 million likes and 2.1 million retweets.

Politics also directly affected Twitter’s agenda

According to data shared by Twitter, the second most popular hashtag of 2020 was “#BlackLivesMatter”. The tag, which started to be shared after a person named George Floyd was killed by the US police, was frequently used by Twitter users. Also, George Floyd himself became one of the most popular names on Twitter. The number of tweets posted about Floyd made the deceased the third most talked about person.

George Floyd wasn’t the only thing Twitter spoke about. The election process in the USA has also become an important agenda item for Twitter users. In fact, Donald Trump went down in history as the most spoken name of 2020. However, Joe Biden, who won the election, managed to beat Donald Trump in the field of “most liked tweets”. “We did it” by Kamala Harris from Biden’s team was one of the most admired tweets of the year. This post has been liked by 3.3 million users as of now.

Twitter users tried to have fun during their quarantine days

One of the events that came into our lives due to the coronavirus pandemic was the quarantine days when we had to stay home for days. Twitter users, on the other hand, tried to find something to enjoy in those days. In this context, one of the most liked posts was the quarantine fun of a user. The user, who tried to catch the cars passing by with a sock puppet, managed to become one of the best of the year with around 3 million likes.



