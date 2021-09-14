Twitter Resumes Accepting Requests For Profile Verification

The social network Twitter confirmed on Monday (13) that the process to request profile verification is working again.

To make the request, you must access the profile settings on the platform and follow the steps, which involve confirming your identity and arguing about why you receive the account authenticity seal — something given to celebrities, journalists, companies, government agencies and in other cases.

The last break was in August 2021 to “make improvements to the review and verification process”. This happened after reports that Twitter verified as legitimate accounts that belonged to robots, which had little time to live on the network and had not even made posts on their profiles.

Back and forth

Before that, the previous months were also marked by indecision on the part of the company. In November of last year, the platform confirmed that verification was suspended indefinitely, so that Twitter could rework attribution and search policies.

In May 2021, the verification program was again suspended, this time because of the backlog of unanswered requests, and returned a few days later.