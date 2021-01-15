Twitter Restricts Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine Account

Twitter temporarily restricted the Twitter account of Sputnik V, Russia’s coronavirus vaccine. The restriction was lifted upon the realization of the subject.

Last day, access restrictions were imposed on the official Twitter account of Sputnik V, Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine, for an unknown reason. On the Twitter account in question, the latest developments regarding the vaccine supported by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) were shared with the public.

When you log in to the Sputnik V official Twitter account while the restriction was in place, it says, “Attention, this account has been temporarily restricted. You’re getting this alert because we’ve detected unusual activities on this account. Do you want to view it anyway? ” You were encountering the warning.

Sputnik V thanked Twitter for lifting the access restriction

Making a statement after the restriction of Twitter, RDIF said, “We shared all information about vaccines and studies on Twitter. The account has been restricted and we are investigating the reasons ”. Fortunately, Twitter lifted the restriction last night, and the reason for the restriction was determined.

According to the statement made by Sputnik V’s official Twitter account, Twitter has blocked access to Sputnik V’s Twitter account due to a possible security breach in the US state of Virginia. When it was understood that there was no violation, the restriction of the account was lifted. Sputnik V thanked Twitter for its security sensitivity.