Twitter Reopens The Account Verification Process: How To Order The Blue Badge

Twitter: If you use Twitter, you have surely seen accounts with a blue symbol next to them. This is Twitter’s blue verification badge, which serves to “confirm the authenticity of public interest accounts”, and that whoever operates it is who they claim to be. It is possible to request verification, although it is not an open process 24/7 all year round, but you have to wait for Twitter to open the request period.

Verify your account on Twitter

That happened again in 2021 just over a week ago, when on May 20 Twitter announced the reopening of applications. But it was also short-lived, since the social network paused the petition process after only 8 days since it opened, to devote itself to evaluating the requests received – which must be literally millions – to see who is awarded the blue badge, to whom no and who takes it off.

But, again, this term has been reopened, as Twitter announces on its Twitter. Now, if you missed the first call of the year, you can opt for the second, although the network has already warned that although the responses to the requests would arrive “in a few days”, these could take up to “a few weeks” depending on the volume of requests. that the company received. It is not clear whether similar response times should be expected after the hiatus and reopening.

How to request account verification

The process includes asking applicants to select a category for their verified status and confirming their identity through links and other supporting materials. The requirements that Twitter asks for a full account is:

– Email address or a verified phone number

– A profile picture

– A profile name

Then, you must enter your Twitter account and do this:

1- Enter the Twitter Settings

2- Find the ‘Account’ section

3- Inside you will see the section of ‘Personal / Account Information’, and in the middle of the list the new function of ‘Request Verification’.