Twitter Reopens Request for Verified Accounts; See What Changes

Twitter: On Thursday (20) Twitter made available the new request form for verification of profiles on the social network. According to the company, the objective of the change is to make the verification process more transparent and equal for all users.

To this end, the process was rethought and developed considering the opinions of the public and based on the new verification policy, announced at the end of last year. The new request will be available to everyone gradually from today.

What changes?

To receive the blue seal it is necessary to fall into one of the six categories: public power; companies, brands and non-profit organizations; journalism; training; esports; and activists. In addition, the user must provide complete information, including name, profile photo, confirmed email address or telephone number. The account must also follow all Twitter rules and have activity on the profile for the past six months.

Twitter should send a response, either positive or negative, within four weeks. The user who is denied his request, can resend the form after 30 days of the company’s response. In addition, there are no limits on verification requests.

In the coming months, Twitter is also expected to add new categories, such as scientists, academics and religious leaders. People who already have their account verified will not need to go through the process again.

Check out the step-by-step instructions on how to request a Twitter account verification.