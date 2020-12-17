Twitter remove misinformation about coronavirus vaccines

Twitter announced that posts containing false or misleading information about coronavirus vaccines will be removed. All postings or conspiracy theories that indicate that vaccines will intentionally harm the population in order to control the population will be removed under this new approach.

Posts that suggest that there is no COVID-19 disease or that repeat disproved information will also be evaluated within the framework of Twitter’s new approach. Micro blogging service will start implementing this new policy as of next week.

Twitter will add warnings or labels to posts with vaccine conspiracy theories from the beginning of next year. Links that direct users to public health information sites can also be included in these tagged tweets. The microblog service has previously used these tags in posts about the US presidential election.

In a statement made on Twitter, it was stated that this new policy will be implemented in cooperation with local, national and global health organizations. The company also underlined that the application will be made transparently.

Twitter has previously implemented certain policies on coronavirus. The micro blogging service created a special COVID-19 tab on its Discover page in March. Twitter also works with the World Health Organization to provide healthier information about coronavirus.



