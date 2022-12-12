Twitter Relaunches The Twitter Blue Service For $ 8 per Month, on iOS — $ 11 Per Month

What just happened? Twitter Blue, the company’s revamped subscription service that now includes verification, is restarting today after the company suspended deployment last month due to a large number of imitators. The price of $8 per month has not changed, unless you are using an Apple device. iOS users will have to pay $11 a month for the privilege of the blue tick.

Just two days after the launch of the updated Twitter Blue subscription service, the company suspended the verification of the paid account in response to the fact that hundreds of users used the verification system to impersonate government organizations, which, as owner Elon Musk warned, would lead to permaban. One man, who introduced himself as Eli Lilly, brought down the stock price of a pharmaceutical company after tweeting that it would no longer charge for insulin, and Senator Ed Markey quarreled with Musk over the ease with which a Washington Post reporter created a fake account pretending to be a politician. The senator warned Musk to fix everything or face congressional interference.

Twitter Blue is back. In addition to the confirmation check mark, subscribers get the opportunity to edit tweets within 30 minutes of their publication and upload 1080p videos. They will also see half as many ads, and once the new features are available, subscribers will be able to post longer tweets and receive increased visibility, which will allow them to “climb to the top of replies, mentions and searches.”

we’re relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday – subscribe on web for $8/month or on iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark 🧵 pic.twitter.com/DvvsLoSO50 — Twitter (@Twitter) December 10, 2022

Subscribing to Twitter Blue online costs the same $8 per month as before, but it increases to $11 per month through the Apple App Store if you want to go the iOS way. There is no explanation for the price discrepancy, but it will probably compensate for the 30 percent reduction in all sales that Apple incurs – the tax that Musk previously mentioned.

Musk recently launched into a tirade against Apple. He said Cupertino had almost stopped advertising on Twitter and threatened to remove the app from his store. He also asked if the company hates “freedom of speech in America.” Musk’s solution to any potential ban on app stores was to create his own phone, but he has since tweeted that after meeting with Tim Cook, the entire dispute was a misunderstanding that was resolved.

The new Twitter Blue check will use a color-coded system in which businesses get a golden tick and government accounts get a gray symbol. To prevent impersonation, any subscribers who attempt to change their alias, display name, or photo will temporarily lose their checkmark until the account is verified again.