Twitter registers worldwide fall this Thursday, October 1

The Twitter service is down for many users around the world, know the affected countries this Thursday, October 1, 2020.

The Twitter service appears to be experiencing downtime in Central Europe, Japan and the West Coast of the United States, with thousands of users reporting that they are unable to access the Down Detector service this Thursday, October 1, 2020.

Here’s a screenshot of DownDetector’s outage map that will give you a better idea of ​​the areas most affected by the Twitter crash.

Twitter appears to be dealing with a service outage Thursday morning, with some people reporting that the social network was not responding or loading some features. The problems with Twitter started around 6:43 a.m. PT, according to outage monitoring site Down Detector. Many of the reports of outages appeared to come from the United States and Japan, as well as parts of Europe and Australia.

Admittedly, Twitter failures are atypical, much less recurrent than Facebook or Instagram crashes, and of course, you have not been the only one to go through difficulties this week.

Problems on other servers

Microsoft’s Outlook service was down today, October 1, worldwide, affecting Outlook on the web, Outlook.com, and Outlook on desktop computers and mobile devices. The outage began around 2 a.m. ET, after Microsoft confirmed that it affected users around the world. Outlook users were unable to access their email and Outlook.com failed to load for about four hours.

Microsoft says a recent configuration change was to blame for the problems. “We determined that a recent update to the configuration of the components that route user requests was the cause of the impact,” Microsoft says in a service message on Twitter.

“We have rolled back the update and are monitoring the service for its recovery.”

For its part, Twitter has yet to acknowledge downtime on its official status page, so hopefully the service will be back up and running shortly, and we’ll update this article immediately.

In the meantime, you can use the downtime as an opportunity to meditate, browse the La Verdad Noticias site, reconnect with loved ones, and, you know, take a break from sharing opinions on social media.



