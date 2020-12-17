Twitter quote tweet change, old feature is coming back

The social media application Twitter restores the retweet system on which it has previously made some innovations. The company announced in a statement that when you try to retweet something, Twitter will no longer automatically show the quote screen.

Twitter returns the quote tweet feature

These changes to the Retweet system were first implemented before the 2020 US presidential elections. Twitter’s purpose with this change was to encourage people to tweet and spread information more carefully. In its statement Twitter, we are sharing an update after what we learned from this product experience: Today the Retweet functionality will revert to its previous state. “The use of Quote Tweets has increased, but 45 percent of these contained one-word affirmations, and 70 percent had less than 25 characters.

We will now focus on promoting growth more carefully. We believe this requires more than one solution. For example, we know that asking you to read your articles leads to more informed sharing ”. Twitter also noted that it saw a 20 percent drop in retweets and quote tweets while the automatic quote tweet prompt was in place.

With the changes made to the retweets, you didn’t need to type anything in the quote tweet section that appears. Leaving the prompt blank and pressing the retweet button in the prompt allowed you to share that tweet with your followers without making any changes from you. However, it seems that this change did not fully fulfill what Twitter wanted. That’s why the company restores the principle of retweets.



