Twitter: Partnership with NBCUniversal

Twitter is one of Facebook’s big competitors and, after releasing 4K images on Android, much more is coming to the social network, which has now closed a partnership with NBCUniverse to bring even more premium content to the application that is used by millions of people worldwide.

The announcement is being made today and, thanks to this global partnership, it will be possible to follow even more closely several sporting events and awards that are taking place anywhere on the mobile screen, such as the Golden Globe, which will take place in February 28th and will have exclusive broadcasts through the accounts @nbc, @enews, and @latinxnow.

It is still mentioned that more than 30 events such as the Billboard Latin Music Awards, the E! People’s Choice Awards and sports competitions will also be broadcast live on Twitter and can be easily found in the search tab highlights.

Krishan Bhatia, executive vice president of Operations and Business Strategy at NBCUniversal, commented on the news:

With this strategic partnership, NBCUniversal’s video content will have the worldwide reach of Twitter, enabling marketers to connect with global audiences, while bringing consumers our premium content curated on an engaging platform.

What we can expect from now is that Twitter broadcasts will become more and more interactive and mention more popular topics, in addition to more details about news and events that are taking place in different places, starting in February with the awards already mentioned.