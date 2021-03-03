Twitter opens Clubhouse rival Spaces to Android users

Twitter Spaces, which is Twitter’s answer to the now popular Clubhouse, is now open to Android. Until now, these chat rooms were only available on the iOS application.

However, the Spaces feature is still in beta. Only a selected number of users can open chat rooms. However, now both iOS and Android device owners will be able to participate in these conversations. Until now, only iOS users could host Spaces conversations. Twitter noted that very soon Android users will be able to open their own rooms. In a tweet for the announcement, the company stated that it is still working for some jobs.

