Twitter officially closes its live streaming app

Twitter announced that it will cease the services of Periscope, the video live broadcast application. Periscope will continue its activities until March 2021. Subsequently, Twitter will continue to provide live video streaming via the Twitter Live feature integrated into its main app.

Social media application Twitter said in a statement, “The truth is that the Periscope application has been in a maintenance mode for a while. Moreover, in the past few years, we have seen that the usage has decreased and we know that the cost of the application will continue to increase over time ”. Although the application will not be completely closed until March, the company has started blocking new account registrations.

On the other hand, users will also have the opportunity to download both their videos and an archive of their data before the application is closed next year. In addition, the Periscope website will continue to serve as an archive.

Twitter bought Periscope, which was launched by Houseparty’s developer Meerkat, when it was most popular, in March 2015. At that time, the application was not available to the public. In 2016, Periscope was one of the most popular apps downloaded, but it could not escape from being overshadowed by platforms such as Twitch and YouTube.



