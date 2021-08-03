Twitter Officially Closes Fleets, Its Version Of Stories

Twitter: On the afternoon of Tuesday (3), Twitter’s mobile interface was cleaner. The social network officially disabled Fleets, its bet on the disappearing post format. Born as a way to engage more users, the tool was seen as just another copy of Instagram Stories and ended up not taking off.

Despite having gone unnoticed by many users, Fleets gained notoriety precisely in its final days of life. Before the official closing date, scheduled for August 3, many users decided to post intimate photos (the famous nudes) on the platform. With that, the engagement of the function soared, as well as the searches on the term on Google.

Even with the meteoric success in its last breath of life, Fleets is no longer part of the blue bird’s social network. If you didn’t even pay attention to the tool, check here how the rise and fall of “Twitter stories” was.

First in Brazil

Twitter announced the Fleets in March 2020 as an experiment focused on the Brazilian audience. Bringing an interface similar to Instagram Stories, the novelty arrived as a publishing alternative for social network users.

As Twitter places a lot of emphasis on texts, Fleets brought a more ephemeral and image-oriented footprint to the social network. Right away, the novelty received a lot of criticism from the public, but tests followed and the company launched the tool globally.

Despite having been in Brazil for more than a year, Fleets was only announced globally in November 2020. At the time, the social network said that the novelty boosted the use of certain platform functions, such as direct messages, used to respond to posts that disappear in 24 hours.