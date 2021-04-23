Twitter now allows 4K photo publishing on Android and iOS

Twitter has finally updated its imaging system and now allows Android and iOS users to post 4K resolution images to the social network. The novelty is already being released globally and just needs a configuration in the app to start working.

The user can enable the upload and view of images in resolutions up to 4K by entering the Twitter settings and going to the “Data Usage” tab. Then just activate “Upload high quality images” and “High quality images.”

Twitter allows the user to enable viewing and sending 4K images only on Wi-Fi or also on mobile networks. However, it is worth noting that the use of the function in cellular connection increases data consumption.

With the update, the Twitter application is finally able to keep up with the web version of the social network, which already has support for images up to 4,096 x 4,096 pixels. Previously, users of the mobile version of the microblog could use photos up to 2,048 x 2,048 pixels in their publications.

Support for high-resolution images is not the only novelty that has recently come to the social network application. This year, Twitter for Android and iOS also received Spaces, an audio tool similar to the Clubhouse app.