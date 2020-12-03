Twitter now accepts physical security keys on mobile

Twitter received support for physical security keys on Android and iOS. This allows users to link a gadget to enhance the two-step authentication process in applications.

Security keys are physical objects that normally work via USB, Bluetooth or approach (NFC) connection. After configuration, the user can only log in to the social network when connecting or bringing the gadget closer to the smartphone.

Twitter has supported physical security keys since 2018, but only on computers. The company was experiencing technical difficulties in bringing the function to mobile phones, but it achieved this thanks to the adoption of the new authentication protocol WebAuthn, implemented last year.

What is the physical security key for?

The tool is famous among security enthusiasts and provides an extra layer of protection compared to conventional two-step authentication processes. Although solutions like SMS and apps like Google and Microsoft Authenticator work well for everyday use, certain professionals need an extra dose of protection in their accounts.

Twitter has become one of the main social communication networks for public figures and, today, journalists, politicians and heads of state use the microblog as the main means of communication with their audience. Authentication via physical security key is another way to ensure that famous and important people can protect themselves against hackers.



