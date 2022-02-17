Twitter Now Accepts Ethereum As Payment For ‘Tips’

Twitter: Since September of last year, Twitter has already accepted bitcoin in its function that allows you to send “tips” to users of the platform through partner applications – or “tips”, in the original English term. Last Wednesday (16), the social network finally announced the arrival of support for digital wallets from the Ethereum network in the solution, making it possible to send both native currency (ETH) and ERC-20 tokens.

The novelty is yet another bet by Twitter for the Ethereum ecosystem, implemented shortly after the arrival of NFT verification for Blue service subscribers. In contrast, as with other currencies, tipping to addresses on the Ethereum network will be available free of charge to all users, as long as they agree to the respective terms of use.

In this context, lead product manager of monetization for creators at Twitter, Johnny Winston, commented on the news in an interview with CoinDesk: “We continue to expand the ways to get paid on Twitter, which includes more options for creators and fans who want to use cryptocurrencies,” he explains. “We’re excited to add the ability for anyone to add their ETH address to Tips.”

Greater availability

In addition to the expansion, Twitter also confirmed the arrival of the feature to more countries, namely Nigeria, Ghana and India. On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that Tips is only available in the iOS and Android versions of the social network — and there is still no release date for the Web version.