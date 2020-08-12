Twitter news: Choose who can reply to your message

The reality is that you can follow interesting conversations on Twitter, but also that the clever or troll on duty lets out some nonsense.

There are many people who interact little precisely to avoid that their messages can be badly answered. But the new function of the social network comes precisely to correct this section, and that you do not have to be forced to block or have to lock your account by the idiot on duty.

Choose who responds to you on Twitter

“Twitter serves the public conversation, so it is important that people can see different perspectives”, this is the opinion of the social network, which wants and seeks that its users have more control over their conversations, and that a troll, flamer or bitter existential can not annoy what can be a good twitterer thread.

Available does nothing for iOS, as announced on his blog today, Twitter users on Android and in the web version can also use the new option and choose who can reply to your Tweet and join the conversation you have started.

After writing your tweet, and just before posting it, you now have a default function that says “Anyone can reply”, along with a world ball icon. Click on it and you will be able to choose between three answer options:

– Everyone (default setting)

– Only people you follow

– Only people you mention

In the case of the last two options, the Tweets will be tagged and the reply icon will appear gray so that people are clear that they cannot reply. Other people can see it, Retweet, Retweet with Comments or like Tweets.



