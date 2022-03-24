Twitter May Start Charging For The Use Of TweetDeck Soon

Twitter: According to application engineer Jane Machun Wong, Twitter should add TweetDeck to the Twitter Blue feature list and start charging for using the tool. The engineer found codes on Twitter while doing an intensive search for news and found traces that indicate a drastic modification in TweetDeck.

She discovered code suggesting that Twitter will restrict TweetDeck only to users who pay for the Twitter Blue service and thus block access to millions of users who do not subscribe to the service — for now, Twitter Blue is only active in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

New revealed?

In a message sent to TechCrunch, a spokesperson for the social network revealed that, for now, there is nothing new to share on the matter. It is important to remember that last year, Bloomberg stated that TweetDeck would be the next feature of Twitter Blue, however, nothing has happened so far.

In 2017, Twitter released a survey of users asking if they would be willing to pay for an advanced version of TweetDeck. That is, the company has been evaluating the possibility for a few years.

TweetDeck was purchased by Twitter in 2011 and works as a social network account manager to facilitate posting and viewing timelines in one place. Twitter Blue was launched in 2021 through a US$ 2.99 subscription (about R$ 15 at the current price), offering early access to new features, ad-free articles, among other possibilities.