Twitter Maintains Good Momentum and Registers High in Revenue and Users

Twitter released this Thursday (22) the company’s financial statement for the second quarter of 2021. Overall, the social network has many reasons to celebrate.

In revenue, Twitter took in $1.19 billion — 74% more than in the same period last year. This is the highest growth rate registered by the company since 2014.

Another positive point is that, instead of operating losses, $65.6 million in profit were recorded. The amount of daily active users rose by 11%, which also means more people exposed to advertising. As a result of the report, the company’s shares were up 9% by the end of the day.

What happened?

According to the social network, the explanation for the positive numbers is the greater demand from advertisers for space on the platform. The increase in the number of users, registered since the beginning of the pandemic, is still being felt positively.

In recent months, the company has also announced a series of new measures that should generate monetization in the coming months. One is the entry-by-entry model into audio chat rooms, the Spaces, which have recently been released for use by more users.

There is also, in the initial stages of implementation, a kind of paid version with additional features and the possibility of sending “tips” to content creators. In addition, one function was decreed by the lack of use: the Fleets, the social network equivalent of Stories.