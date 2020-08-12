Twitter made reply limiting feature available to everyone

Twitter has begun to offer reply limiting feature to all users. In this way, you can prevent people who have made a habit of replying to every tweet you write. Commenting on the topic in a blog post posted on Tuesday, Twitter product management director Suzanne Xie noted that this feature aims to give people more control over their conversations on the platform.

“Sometimes people are more comfortable talking about what happens when they can choose who can respond,” Xie said in a blog post on the subject, adding that Twitter sees people using these settings to make conversations that were not possible before. “As of today, anyone will be able to use these settings so that unwanted responses don’t interfere with meaningful conversation.

How does limiting replying to tweets work?

The feature works like this: Before sending a tweet, users will be able to see three options at the bottom left: “Anyone can reply” is the default setting, as well as “People you follow” and “Only the people you mentioned” options are also available. If you choose a setting other than the default, the response icon turns gray for people who are not allowed. Other Twitter users can perform actions such as retweeting, commenting, sharing and liking the tweet in question, even if they cannot respond.

Xie noted in her blog post that Twitter’s research felt that people with restricted replies felt more comfortable tweeting and were more protected from unnecessary posts and harassment. He also emphasized that there was no increase in unsolicited direct messages. In addition, Twitter found that 60 percent of people who used these settings during the testing process had never used the platform’s muting or blocking options before.

Twitter has been testing the restricted response feature since last May. Last week, an update for the iPhone version of its mobile app was released, indicating that the general distribution of this feature is imminent. Twitter later noted that the update notes for this feature were published inadvertently, prematurely.

It remains to be seen whether limiting replies makes Twitter chat more efficient. However, the company says that some users using this setting have more sensitive conversations about policy or social issues. In the blog post, “People share more of their thoughts. Tweets using these settings on subjects like Black Lives Matter and COVID-19 are, on average, longer than those who do not use these settings. ” statement is also included. And “different views” can still be shared with the option to retweet by commenting or quoting. As a result, those who reply to every tweet can become those who retweet every tweet.



