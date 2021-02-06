The social media platform Twitter took the decisions taken by the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) to court. It was announced that Twitter lost all of these 14 cases it took to court.

Turkey in recent days, especially with Twitter on the agenda of political, started against decisions taken about BTK itself has lost all 14 cases. Although Twitter lost the lawsuits, it was stated that BTK did not implement its decisions.

Twitter, it was also included in the agenda of political representatives on assignment in Turkey. The company was fined various fines for failing to appoint a representative, and then received an advertising penalty. Within 2 months, the bandwidth of the platform is expected to be reduced.

Twitter loses lawsuits against BTK decisions

Twitter, one of the world’s largest social media platforms, faced administrative sanctions by the BTK for allegedly continuing to broadcast terrorist content. The company filed 14 lawsuits against these decisions.

Ömer Fatih Sayan, Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, said in a statement that the final decisions of 14 lawsuits filed by Twitter against the decisions of the Information Technologies and Communication Authority were announced and Twitter lost all of these cases. Sayan stated that Twitter did not fulfill the decisions, although it lost the cases.

At the press conference, Head of the Digital Media Commission Hüseyin Yaman said that social media platforms and Twitter see him above governments, politics and nation-states. Yaman stated that these platforms carry out digital censorship and digital printing.

Actually, this struggle between Turkish politicians and Twitter is not new. Social media platform before access was blocked in Turkey. There is a possibility that the bandwidth will be limited because it does not appoint representatives in the next 2 months.