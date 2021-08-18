Twitter Lets You Report Fake Covid News and Test Policy

Twitter: Two weeks after announcing an agreement with the two largest news agencies in the world to prevent the spread of fake news on its platform, Twitter this Tuesday (17th) launched a false news reporting feature on coronavirus and issues as a policy. The tool will allow users to flag tweets with false or misleading information.

Available through the drop-down menu in the upper right corner of each tweet, the option can already be used from today for most users in the US, Australia and South Korea. According to the social network, the experiment will be carried out for a few months in these until Twitter decides whether or not to deploy it in the rest of the world.

By activating the option, users will be directed to select whether the false/misleading comment refers to policy, health or another category. If you are a politician, you will be asked for more specific data (if it is related to elections, for example). In the health category, there will be a specific option to report fake news about covid-19.

The data obtained in the test will define the future of the resource.

During the testing phase, Twitter acknowledges that not all reports will be analyzed. However, the data obtained will be important for the company to establish the best way to expand the resource. The test can also be used to detect inaccurate information in advance that could become viral.

The microblogging platform’s concern comes at a time when President Joe Biden adopts a zero-tolerance stance against fake news and misinformation. In July, the US Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy published a report describing ways in which large social networks could contain misinformation about the pandemic.

In Congress, a bill by Democratic Senator Amu Klobuchar threatens social media with the repeal of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects Internet service providers from prosecution for posts made by their users.